கொரோனாவிடம் மோடி சரண்: ராகுல் சொல்கிறார்

Updated : ஜூன் 28, 2020 17:26 | Added : ஏப் 09, 2020 16:34 | கருத்துகள் (30)
புதுடில்லி: கொரோனா தொற்று நாட்டின் புதிய பகுதிகளுக்கு வேகமாக பரவி வருகிறது. அதனை தோற்கடிக்க இந்திய அரசிடம் எந்த திட்டமும் இல்லை. பிரதமர் மோடி அமைதியாக இருக்கிறார். அவர் கொரோனாவிடம் சரணடைந்து விட்டார் . மேலும் இந்நோயை எதிர்த்துப் போராட மறுத்து வருகிறார்.



கொரோனா குறித்து முழுமையாக ராகுலுக்கு தெரியவில்லை. பிரதமர் மோடி கொரோனா ஒழிப்பில் தக்க நேரத்தில் ஊரடங்கு உள்ளிட்ட முடிவுகளை எடுத்தார் என பா.ஜ., தலைவர் ஜே.பி.நட்டா தெரிவித்துள்ளார்.



கொரோனாவிலிருந்து நாட்டை விடுவிப்பதற்காக இந்திய போர்வீரர்களாக இரவும் பகலும் உழைக்கும் மருத்துவர்கள், போலீசார், துணை ராணுவப் படைகள் மற்றும் பிற வீரர்கள் ஆகியோருக்கு நமது ராணுவம் அளித்த மரியாதை காட்சிகள் உள்ளத்தை ஈர்க்கிறது. கொரோனாவை எதிர்த்துப் போராடிய இந்த வீரர்கள் வீரம் நிச்சயமாக பாராட்டத்தக்கது.


வங்கதேச பிரதமர் ஷே க் ஹசீனாவுடன் போனில் பேசினேன். அந்நாட்டில் கொரோனா பாதிப்பு குறித்து கேட்டறிந்தேன். அவருக்கும் அவரது நாட்டு மக்களுக்கும் ரமலான் வாழ்த்துக்கள் தெரிவித்தேன். கொரோனா ஒழிப்பில் வங்கதேசத்துடன் இந்தியா துணை நிற்கும். இது குறித்தும் விவாதித்தோம். இரு நாட்டு உறவுகள் மேலும் வலுப்பெற்றுள்ளது.




உலகளாவிய தொற்றை எதிர்த்து, நாள் இணைந்து போராடுவோம். நமதுநண்பர்களுக்கு தேவையான உதவியை எப்போதும் செய்ய இந்தியா தயாராக உள்ளது. இஸ்ரேல் மக்கள் நலமுடனும் ஆரோக்கியமுடனும் வாழ வேண்டி கொள்கிறேன். இவ்வாறு அவர் தெரிவித்துள்ளார்.





புதுடில்லி: கொரோனா பாதிப்புக்கு உள்ளாகும் நோயாளிகளுக்கென நாடு முழுவதும் 80 ஆயிரம் படுக்கை வசதிகள் தயாராக இருப்பதாக இன்று பேட்டி அளித்த சுகாதார துறை அமைச்சக இணை செயலர் லாவ்அகர்வால் மற்றும் அதிகாரிகள் தெரிவித்தனர்.



கொரோனாவால் இந்தியாவில் 39,980 ஆக அதிகரித்துள்ளது. 1,301 பேர் உயிரிழந்துள்ளனர்.10 லட்சம் பேருக்கு பரிசோதனை நடந்துள்ளது.


