இந்தியாவின் 423 மீட்டர் பகுதியை ஆக்கிரமித்த சீனா

This is 423 M and not confirmed by Govt of India or Military. It is by NDTV and there is no need to believe this kind of channels. More over it will be taken care by our Govt. For your information, please view Mr. A.K Antony's speech in Parliament [Cong period & Cong minister] regarding how much KM given to China [45000 KM approx] by the great Nehru Govt due to fear. So you people don't have any rights to speak about BJP Govt