இந்திய வீரர்கள் மரணத்தை சீனா நியாயபடுத்துவது ஏன்? ராகுல் கேள்வி

புதுடில்லி: இந்திய எல்லையில், இந்திய வீரர்கள் 20 பேர் கொல்லப்பட்டதை நியாயப்படுத்த சீனா ஏன் அனுமதிக்கப்படுகிறது? என காங்கிரஸ் எம்.பி., ராகுல் கேள்வி எழுப்பியுள்ளார்.
இது தொடர்பாக டுவிட்டரில் அவர் வெளியிட்ட பதிவு:
தேசிய நலன் முக்கியமானது. அதைப் பாதுகாப்பதே இந்திய அரசின் கடமை. ஆனால்,
1. எல்லையில் முன்பு இருந்த இந்த நிலைமை ஏன் வலியுறுத்தப்படவில்லை?
2. நமது பிராந்தியத்தில் 20 நிராயுதபாணி வீரர்கள் கொல்லப்பட்டதை நியாயப்படுத்த ஏன் சீனா அனுமதிக்கப்படுகிறது?
3. கல்வான் பள்ளத்தாக்கின் பிராந்திய இறையாண்மையைப் பற்றி ஏன் விளக்கமாக குறிப்பிடப்படவில்லை?
இவ்வாறு அதில் தெரிவித்துள்ளார்.
ராகுலின் டுவிட்
National interest is paramount. GOI's duty is to protect it.
Then,
1. Why has Status Quo Ante not been insisted on?
2. Why is China allowed to justify the murder of 20 unarmed jawans in our territory?
3. Why is there no mention of the territorial sovereignty of Galwan valley? pic.twitter.com/tlxhl6IG5B
— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 7, 2020
தினமலர் டெலிகிராம் சேனலில் பார்க்கலாம் Click here to join
Telegram Channel for FREE