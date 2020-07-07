Dinamalar

இந்திய வீரர்கள் மரணத்தை சீனா நியாயபடுத்துவது ஏன்? ராகுல் கேள்வி

Updated : ஜூலை 07, 2020 14:51 | Added : ஜூலை 07, 2020 14:48 | கருத்துகள் (7)
புதுடில்லி: இந்திய எல்லையில், இந்திய வீரர்கள் 20 பேர் கொல்லப்பட்டதை நியாயப்படுத்த சீனா ஏன் அனுமதிக்கப்படுகிறது? என காங்கிரஸ் எம்.பி., ராகுல் கேள்வி எழுப்பியுள்ளார்.

இது தொடர்பாக டுவிட்டரில் அவர் வெளியிட்ட பதிவு:
தேசிய நலன் முக்கியமானது. அதைப் பாதுகாப்பதே இந்திய அரசின் கடமை. ஆனால்,
1. எல்லையில் முன்பு இருந்த இந்த நிலைமை ஏன் வலியுறுத்தப்படவில்லை?
2. நமது பிராந்தியத்தில் 20 நிராயுதபாணி வீரர்கள் கொல்லப்பட்டதை நியாயப்படுத்த ஏன் சீனா அனுமதிக்கப்படுகிறது?
3. கல்வான் பள்ளத்தாக்கின் பிராந்திய இறையாண்மையைப் பற்றி ஏன் விளக்கமாக குறிப்பிடப்படவில்லை?
இவ்வாறு அதில் தெரிவித்துள்ளார்.


ராகுலின் டுவிட்


வாசகர் கருத்து (7)

Vijay - Bangalore,இந்தியா
07-ஜூலை-202015:41:11 IST Report Abuse
Vijay இவர் டிவிட்டர் அக்கவுண்டை யாராவது ஒலிச்சி வைங்கப்பா இம்சை தாங்க முடியல
RajanRajan - kerala,இந்தியா
07-ஜூலை-202015:37:04 IST Report Abuse
RajanRajan மாப்பிளே, கிரீன் டீ குடிச்சியா??
G.Kirubakaran - Doha,கத்தார்
07-ஜூலை-202015:34:44 IST Report Abuse
G.Kirubakaran எப்போதும் சீனாவுக்காக பேசுபவர், எதிர் கட்சி தலைவர். நம் நாட்டின் தலையெழுத்து. மொத்த காங்கிரஸ் ம் ,சீனாவால் மிகுந்த பலனை அடைந்து உள்ளது.
