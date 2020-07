கருப்பர் கூட்டம் 'யூ டியூப்' சேனலுக்கு தடை; போலீசில் பா.ஜ., புகார்

Yes. Govt should take action immediately. None of the politicial party except bjp and others condemned this . But they want vote from hindus. If this happened for muslims or chirstians dmk, vck, kamal congress, etc will condemn in the name of secularism Hindus please think it. DMK and allies wants Hindus vote only,. People who are all members in this party think twice . Boycott all these parties . Save our culture.