ஊரடங்கு நீட்டிப்பு?: 30ம் தேதி மருத்துவக்குழுவுடன் இபிஎஸ் ஆலோசனை

QURANTINE HAS PROVED TO BE A FAILURE ALL OVER THE WORLD.1 ABOLISH E PASS, AS ITS A FAILURE2 OPEN UP ALL BUSINESS 3 INSTEAD OF AUDIO WARNING IN PHONE,SHOW VIDEOS OF PATIENTS SUFFERING IN TV CHANNELS .4 LET THE PEOPLE KNOW THE TRUE NUMBER OF INFECTED AND RELATED DEATHS5 TELL THE PEOPLE THAT ONLY MASK AND SOCIAL DISTANCING CAN SAVE THEM.6 FINALLY TELL THE PEOPLE THAT HOSPITALS CAN NO LONGER TAKE NEW PATIENTS AS THERE IS NO BEDS.INSTEAD OF ADVISING AND CONTROLLING THE MASSES,LET THE PUBLIC DECIDE WHAT IS BEST FOR THEM.