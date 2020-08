சிவசங்கர் உத்தரவில் வங்கி 'லாக்கர்' : ஸ்வப்னா ஆடிட்டர் வாக்குமூலம்

It will take another 20 years to get final verdict from the supreme court. At that time no one will be there. No one will be punished. This news will be live till next election. Government will put weak case before court and then court will dismiss the case. What happen in 2G scam UPA government put weak case in the court it got dismissed. In the high court, court do not even taken the case for hiring. All the DMK fellows became MP and enjoing the benefits of MP. Unless court is strict on corruption cases no one will get punished. All of them are committed judiciary