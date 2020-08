பள்ளி மாணவர்களுக்கு காலை சிற்றுண்டி: புதிய கல்வி கொள்கையில் பரிந்துரை

This is a great reform in the field of education since independence. This will improve the quality of teaching and the capabilities of Students and provide them multiple options of their choice instead of the current straight jacket fashion curriculum. The students can take up subjects of their aptitude and skill levels and excel. This will make them more employable than now. The current tem just churns out students by mugging up the subjects without really understanding them missing the fundas. The abolition of affiliated colleges would result in shake out of useless institutions and the institutions would be ranked taking a variety of factors and the students can judge which institution offers the best of curriculum. Dravidian politics witnessed the abolition of three language formula. Even when it was in vogue Hindi was not made compulsory as made out by vested political interests. It offered choice of third languages including Tamil (for non Tamil Students). Lets see how dravidian politics extend its support to this path breaking step in improving the educational standards. The dravidian parties are vocal in distorting the facts and by their Goebbels tactics would brain wash the gullible Tamilians as they are doing now for the OBC quota in higher medical education.When this was introduced in 1984 as per the directives of Supreme Court and modified as per its orders from time to time, these parties keep on parroting as if this was due to introduction of NEET. Give the choice to parents and students and keep off them at least in the field of education