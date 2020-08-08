கோழிக்கோடு விமான விபத்து: விளையாட்டு பிரபலங்கள் இரங்கல்

கோழிக்கோடு: கோழிக்கோடு விமான விபத்து தொடர்பாக சச்சின் டெண்டுல்கர் முதல் சோயப் அக்தர் வரை பல விளையாட்டு பிரபலங்கள் தங்களது இரங்கலை தெரிவித்துள்ளனர்.



மலப்புரம்: துபாயில் இருந்து வந்த, 'ஏர் இந்தியா எக்ஸ்பிரஸ் போயிங் 737' விமானம், கேரளாவின் கோழிக்கோடு விமான நிலையத்தில், தாங்கொணா மழைக்கிடையே தரையிறங்கும்போது விபத்துக்குள்ளானது. ஓடுபாதையிலிருந்து விலகி, பள்ளத்தில் விழுந்து, இரண்டாக பிளந்தது. இந்த விபத்தில், பைலட் உட்பட, 19 பேர் பலியாகினர்; 100க்கும் மேற்பட்டோர் படுகாயம் அடைந்து மருத்துவமனையில் சிகிச்சை பெற்று வருகின்றனர்.இந்த சம்பவம் தொடர்பாக பல விளையாட்டு பிரபலங்கள் தங்களது இரங்கலை தெரிவித்துள்ளனர்.



இந்திய கிரிக்கெட் அணி கேப்டன் விராட் கோஹ்லி டுவிட்டரில் வெளியிட்ட பதிவுகோழிக்கோடு விமான விபத்தில் பாதிக்கப்பட்டவர்களுக்காக வேண்டி கொள்கிறேன். உயிரிழந்தவர்களின் குடும்பத்திற்கு ஆழ்ந்த இரங்கலை தெரிவித்து கொள்கிறேன்.





Praying for those who have been affected by the aircraft accident in Kozhikode. Deepest condolences to the loved ones of those who have lost their lives. 🙏🏼