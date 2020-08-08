Dinamalar

கோழிக்கோடு விமான விபத்து: விளையாட்டு பிரபலங்கள் இரங்கல்

Updated : ஆக 08, 2020 16:31 | Added : ஆக 08, 2020 16:14 | கருத்துகள் (1)
Share
Advertisement
கோழிக்கோடு, விமானவிபத்து, விளையாட்டுபிரபலங்கள், சச்சின் டெண்டுல்கர், விராட் கோஹ்லி, ரோகித் சர்மா, ரவி சாஸ்திரி,

கோழிக்கோடு: கோழிக்கோடு விமான விபத்து தொடர்பாக சச்சின் டெண்டுல்கர் முதல் சோயப் அக்தர் வரை பல விளையாட்டு பிரபலங்கள் தங்களது இரங்கலை தெரிவித்துள்ளனர்.

மலப்புரம்: துபாயில் இருந்து வந்த, 'ஏர் இந்தியா எக்ஸ்பிரஸ் போயிங் 737' விமானம், கேரளாவின் கோழிக்கோடு விமான நிலையத்தில், தாங்கொணா மழைக்கிடையே தரையிறங்கும்போது விபத்துக்குள்ளானது. ஓடுபாதையிலிருந்து விலகி, பள்ளத்தில் விழுந்து, இரண்டாக பிளந்தது. இந்த விபத்தில், பைலட் உட்பட, 19 பேர் பலியாகினர்; 100க்கும் மேற்பட்டோர் படுகாயம் அடைந்து மருத்துவமனையில் சிகிச்சை பெற்று வருகின்றனர்.இந்த சம்பவம் தொடர்பாக பல விளையாட்டு பிரபலங்கள் தங்களது இரங்கலை தெரிவித்துள்ளனர்.


latest tamil news


இந்திய கிரிக்கெட் அணி கேப்டன் விராட் கோஹ்லி டுவிட்டரில் வெளியிட்ட பதிவுகோழிக்கோடு விமான விபத்தில் பாதிக்கப்பட்டவர்களுக்காக வேண்டி கொள்கிறேன். உயிரிழந்தவர்களின் குடும்பத்திற்கு ஆழ்ந்த இரங்கலை தெரிவித்து கொள்கிறேன்.




சச்சின் டெண்டுல்கர் வெளியிட்ட டுவிட்டர் பதிவு


கோழிக்கோட்டில், விமான விபத்தில் காயமடைந்தவர்கள் குணமடைய வேண்டி கொள்கிறேன். விபத்தில், உயிரிழந்தோரின் குடும்பத்திற்கு இரங்கல் தெரிவித்து கொள்கிறேன்.




யுவராஜ் சிங்

கோழிக்கோட்டில் விமானம் நொறுங்கிய சம்பவம் அதிர்ச்சியை ஏற்படுத்தியுள்ளது. பயணிகள் மற்றும் ஊழியர்களுக்காக வேண்டி கொள்கிறேன். 2020ம் ஆண்டு கருணை காட்டட்டும்




பாக்., கிரிக்கெட் வீரர் சோயப் அக்தர்


கேரளாவில், ஏர் இந்திய விமானம் நொறுங்கியது குறித்த செய்தி கேட்டு வருத்தமும், வேதனையும் ஏற்பட்டது. குறைந்தளவு பாதிப்பும், வேதனையும் இருக்கும் என நம்புகிறேன்.





ரோகித் சர்மா


கோழிக்கோடு விமான பயணிகள் மற்றும் ஊழியர்களுக்காக வேண்டி கொள்கிறேன். அதிர்ச்சியளிக்கும் செய்தி




இந்திய கிரிக்கெட் அணி பயிற்சியாளர் ரவிசாஸ்திரி


கோழிக்கோடு விமான விபத்தில் பாதிக்கப்பட்டவர்களின் நினைவாக எனது எண்ணம் உள்ளது. கேரளாவில் இருந்து வரும் புகைப்படங்கள் மனதை உருக்குகிறது. காயமடைந்தவர்கள் விரைவில் குணமடைய வேண்டும்.



சஷி மாலிக்


அதிர்ச்சியளிக்கும் செய்தி. ஏர் இந்தியா எக்ஸ்பிரஸ் விமான ஊழியர்கள் மற்றும் பயணிகளின் நலனுக்காக வேண்டி கொள்கிறேன். தங்களின் உறவினர்களை இழந்தவர்களின் குடும்பத்திற்கு இரங்கல்,


இவ்வாறு அவர்கள் தெரிவித்துள்ளனர்.

Advertisement
Related Tags கோழிக்கோடு விமானவிபத்து விளையாட்டுபிரபலங்கள் சச்சின் டெண்டுல்கர் விராட் கோஹ்லி ரோகித் சர்மா ரவி சாஸ்திரி


விமானம் தீப்பிடித்து இருந்தால் சிக்கலாகி இருக்கும்: மத்திய அமைச்சர்
விமானம் தீப்பிடித்து இருந்தால் சிக்கலாகி இருக்கும்: மத்திய அமைச்சர்
முந்தய
அரசல் புரசல் அரசியல்: பர...பர பெட்டிஷன் பறக்குது!
அரசல் புரசல் அரசியல்: பர...பர பெட்டிஷன் பறக்குது!(3)
அடுத்து
» சம்பவம் முதல் பக்கம்
» தினமலர் முதல் பக்கம்


வாசகர் கருத்து (1)

  • புதியவை
  • பழையவை
  • அதிகம் விவாதிக்கப்பட்டவை
  • மிக மிக தரமானவை
  • மிக தரமானவை
  • தரமானவை
IYER AMBI - mumbai,இந்தியா
08-ஆக-202017:50:40 IST Report Abuse
IYER AMBI தேவையான, தேர்ச்சிபெற்ற ஊழியர்கள் விமான நிலையத்தில் இருக்கவில்லைபோல் தெரிகிறது. கொரோனவினால் அல்லது மழையால் ஊழியர்கள் இருக்கவில்லையா? பெய்லட்டிற்கு சரியான வழிகாட்டுதல் கிடைக்கவில்லையா ? துரதிஷ்டமான விபத்து. எதிர்காலத்தில் மிகவும் சுதாரிக்கவேண்டும். அதுவே உயிரிழந்தோர்க்கு செய்யும் சரியான இரங்கல் செய்தி.
Rate this:
Cancel

உங்கள் கருத்தைப் பதிவு செய்ய

(Press Ctrl+g   to toggle between English and Tamil)
My Page
Login :

New to Dinamalar ?
Create an account
கருத்து விதிமுறை
சினிமா | வர்த்தகம் | விளையாட்டு | புத்தகங்கள் | உலக தமிழர் செய்திகள் | Advertisement Tariff | வாசகர் கடிதம் | International Edition | Dinamalar Publications
Copyright © 2020 Dinamalar - No.1 Tamil website in the world. Designed and Hosted by Web Division,Dinamalar.  | Contact us

We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve user experience. This includes personalising content and advertising. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy.

Learn more I agree X