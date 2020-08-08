கோழிக்கோடு விமான விபத்து: விளையாட்டு பிரபலங்கள் இரங்கல்

கோழிக்கோடு: கோழிக்கோடு விமான விபத்து தொடர்பாக சச்சின் டெண்டுல்கர் முதல் சோயப் அக்தர் வரை பல விளையாட்டு பிரபலங்கள் தங்களது இரங்கலை தெரிவித்துள்ளனர்.
மலப்புரம்: துபாயில் இருந்து வந்த, 'ஏர் இந்தியா எக்ஸ்பிரஸ் போயிங் 737' விமானம், கேரளாவின் கோழிக்கோடு விமான நிலையத்தில், தாங்கொணா மழைக்கிடையே தரையிறங்கும்போது விபத்துக்குள்ளானது. ஓடுபாதையிலிருந்து விலகி, பள்ளத்தில் விழுந்து, இரண்டாக பிளந்தது. இந்த விபத்தில், பைலட் உட்பட, 19 பேர் பலியாகினர்; 100க்கும் மேற்பட்டோர் படுகாயம் அடைந்து மருத்துவமனையில் சிகிச்சை பெற்று வருகின்றனர்.இந்த சம்பவம் தொடர்பாக பல விளையாட்டு பிரபலங்கள் தங்களது இரங்கலை தெரிவித்துள்ளனர்.
இந்திய கிரிக்கெட் அணி கேப்டன் விராட் கோஹ்லி டுவிட்டரில் வெளியிட்ட பதிவுகோழிக்கோடு விமான விபத்தில் பாதிக்கப்பட்டவர்களுக்காக வேண்டி கொள்கிறேன். உயிரிழந்தவர்களின் குடும்பத்திற்கு ஆழ்ந்த இரங்கலை தெரிவித்து கொள்கிறேன்.
Praying for those who have been affected by the aircraft accident in Kozhikode. Deepest condolences to the loved ones of those who have lost their lives. 🙏🏼
— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 7, 2020
சச்சின் டெண்டுல்கர் வெளியிட்ட டுவிட்டர் பதிவு
கோழிக்கோட்டில், விமான விபத்தில் காயமடைந்தவர்கள் குணமடைய வேண்டி கொள்கிறேன். விபத்தில், உயிரிழந்தோரின் குடும்பத்திற்கு இரங்கல் தெரிவித்து கொள்கிறேன்.
Praying for the safety of everyone onboard the #AirIndia Express Aircraft that's overshot the runway at Kozhikode Airport, Kerala.
Deepest condolences to the families who have lost their near ones in this tragic accident.
— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 7, 2020
யுவராஜ் சிங்
கோழிக்கோட்டில் விமானம் நொறுங்கிய சம்பவம் அதிர்ச்சியை ஏற்படுத்தியுள்ளது. பயணிகள் மற்றும் ஊழியர்களுக்காக வேண்டி கொள்கிறேன். 2020ம் ஆண்டு கருணை காட்டட்டும்
Shocking news of the Kozhikode flight crash. Prayers for the passengers and crew. 2020 please have mercy 🙏🏻🙏🏻
— Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) August 7, 2020
பாக்., கிரிக்கெட் வீரர் சோயப் அக்தர்
கேரளாவில், ஏர் இந்திய விமானம் நொறுங்கியது குறித்த செய்தி கேட்டு வருத்தமும், வேதனையும் ஏற்பட்டது. குறைந்தளவு பாதிப்பும், வேதனையும் இருக்கும் என நம்புகிறேன்.
Deeply saddened & hurt to hear about the @airindiain plane crash in Kerala. I hope there are minimum casualties & its less painful for the injured. #AirIndiaCrash #planecrash #Kerala
— Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) August 7, 2020
ரோகித் சர்மா
கோழிக்கோடு விமான பயணிகள் மற்றும் ஊழியர்களுக்காக வேண்டி கொள்கிறேன். அதிர்ச்சியளிக்கும் செய்தி
Praying for the passengers and the staff on the #AirIndia flight in Kozhikode. Shocking news.
— Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) August 7, 2020
இந்திய கிரிக்கெட் அணி பயிற்சியாளர் ரவிசாஸ்திரி
கோழிக்கோடு விமான விபத்தில் பாதிக்கப்பட்டவர்களின் நினைவாக எனது எண்ணம் உள்ளது. கேரளாவில் இருந்து வரும் புகைப்படங்கள் மனதை உருக்குகிறது. காயமடைந்தவர்கள் விரைவில் குணமடைய வேண்டும்.
My thoughts with the families of those affected by #KozhikodeAirCrash. The visuals from Kerala are heartbreaking. I pray for speedy recovery of the injured 🙏 #AirIndia
— Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) August 8, 2020
சஷி மாலிக்
அதிர்ச்சியளிக்கும் செய்தி. ஏர் இந்தியா எக்ஸ்பிரஸ் விமான ஊழியர்கள் மற்றும் பயணிகளின் நலனுக்காக வேண்டி கொள்கிறேன். தங்களின் உறவினர்களை இழந்தவர்களின் குடும்பத்திற்கு இரங்கல்,
Shocking news!Praying for the safety of all the passengers and crew onboard the #AirIndia Express flight.Deepest condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones.Terrible year this🙏🏼
— Sakshi Malik (@SakshiMalik) August 8, 2020
இவ்வாறு அவர்கள் தெரிவித்துள்ளனர்.
தினமலர் டெலிகிராம் சேனலில் பார்க்கலாம் Click here to join
Telegram Channel for FREE