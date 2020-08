'விசா, கிரீன் கார்டு' முறைகளில் மாற்றம்: இந்தியர்களுக்கு ஜோ பிடன் உறுதி

h1b Indians or green cards cant even vote. Indians who are now American citizens , dont want changes to h1b or green card process as it will more job competition to them from these new guys . I have spoken to few as indians who are US citizens, and most ,if not all of them support Trump as they dont want more Indians to come over their. Indians who are now US citizens consider their fellow H1B indians as their primary competitors then US citizens.This is the fact and they will all vote for Trump