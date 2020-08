Smart and intelligent people never fall in to this kind of trap She never identified as an Indian & been against India, now because of election she need Indian votes so she is pretend be Indian and trying all kind of sentiment and emotional tools to woo Indians . She & her party is against India and supporters of antifa, China, Pakistan, illegal immigration and the people who fighting on the american streets for last 3/4 months destructing of public properties, looting, arson, fire, riot, etc Beware and research about her and her party's agendas and their history Trump is the right choice for America and for the World peace and freedom. Now at this moment India and Indians need Trump in the White House to stop China's hegemony, debt trap colonization and Pakistan terrorism Also American need Trump in the white house good economy, fair trade and to stop illegal immigration, street protest & riot, control terrorism in American soil and all over the world Be smart and don't fall prey in to sentiment trap