தெலங்கானா மின் நிலையத்தில் தீ விபத்து: பிரதமர், ஜனாதிபதி இரங்கல்

Updated : ஆக 21, 2020 20:28 | Added : ஆக 21, 2020 20:26
ஸ்ரீ சைலம்: ஆந்திராவின் ஸ்ரீசைலம் மின் நிலையத்தில் ஏற்பட்ட தீவிபத்தில் 9 பேர் பலியாயினர். தீ விபத்தில் பலியானவர்களுக்கு ஜனாதிபதி ராம்நாத் கோவிந்த், பிரதமர் மோடி இரங்கல் தெரிவித்துள்ளனர்.



ஆந்திரா- தெலங்கானா மாநிலங்களுக்கிடையே உள்ள ஸ்ரீசைலத்தில் மிகபெரிய அணைக்கட்டு உள்ளது. இதனையடுத்தாற்போன்று மின்சாரம் தயாரிக்கும் மின் நிலையம் செயல்பட்டு வருகிறது. இந்த நிலையத்தில் (20 ம் தேதி) நள்ளிரவு திடீரென தீ விபத்து ஏற்பட்டது. இச்சம்பவத்தில் மின் நிலையத்திற்குள் இருந்த 17 பேரில் எட்டு பேர் வரை பத்திரமாக வெளியேறியதாகவும் மீதமுள்ளவர்கள் பலியாகி உள்ளதாகவும் கூறப்படுகிறது.

இதனிடையே தீ விபத்தில் பலியானவர்களுக்கு ஜனாதிபதி ராம்நாத் கோவிந்த் , துணை ஜனாதிபதி வெங்கையா நாயுடு, பிரதமர் மோடி ஆகியோர் டுவிட்டரில்இரங்கல் தெரிவித்து உள்ளனர்.

சம்பவம் குறித்து தெலங்கானா மாநில முதல்வர் சந்திரசேகரராவ் விசாரணை நடத்த உத்தரவிட்டுள்ளார். மேலும் இச்சம்பவம் குறித்து விசாரணை நடத்தும் சிஐடி குழுவிற்கு டிஜிபி கோவிந்த்சிங் தலைமை தாங்குவார் என கூறப்படுகிறது.


Pained by the loss of lives in the tragic fire accident at Srisailam hydroelectric plant in Telangana. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. I wish speedy recovery for the injured.

— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 21, 2020





Fire at the Srisailam hydroelectric plant is deeply unfortunate. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. I hope those injured recover at the earliest.

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 21, 2020





Distressed by the loss of lives in a fire incident at Srisailam hydroelectric plant in Telangana. My thoughts are with the bereaved families.

— Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) August 21, 2020


