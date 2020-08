கட்டணம் செலுத்தாத மாணவர்களுக்கும் மதிப்பெண்: ஸ்டாலின் கோரிக்கை

சேந்ததுலேந்து இன்னும் ஏஷு செமஸ்தார் ஆயிடுச்சு ஆனா என்னாலே ஒரு சுப்ஜெக்ட்ல கூட பாஸ் பண்ண முடியலே இப்போ கொரநாவாலே எனக்கு பாஸ் போட்டுடீங்க அது சரி மார்க் எப்படி குடுப்பீங்க போற போக்கிலே மீதியிருக்கிற கடைசி பரிட்சையும் எஸுதாமா பாஸ் போட போறீங்க டிகிரியும் குடுக்க போறீங்க எனக்கு எப்படி மார்க் போடுவீங்க என்னோட நண்பன் அர்ரேர்ஸ் இல்ல கரெக்ட்டா பாஸ் பண்ணிட்டான் இது வரைக்கும் அவனுக்கு கடைசி வருஷம் பரீட்சை ஏஷுதி நல்ல மார்க் வாங்கணும்னு ஆசை அவனுக்கும் எனக்கும் ஒரே மாதிரி டிகிரியா? நல்ல இருக்கு உங்க மனு நீதி சோஷன் தீர்ப்பு. Now lets seriously analyse this. What kind of degree should or could be given, Just wind up about fifty five sixty years back. When Intermediate and Degree model was there, the bachelors degree was for two years and the Masters degree was for another two years. In parallel there was HONS course for three years where the curriculum was equivalent to the Bachelors and Masters degrees put together but with one catch. These HONS students were given only one chance to pass i.e they have to pass in the first attempt otherwise their three year efforts would go waste. Hence only very brilliant and confident students would join HONS course. Many who joined HONS course would at the end of the first year and join the Bachelors degree thus losing only one year but saving three years of failed HONS course. Some of the failed students would be given the degree which they have to sport with REC in the brackets i.e degree (Recommended). The entire world would know the worth. Just see what happens now. So these students should also be given degrees with - ARREARS PASS/ ARREARS PASS + ALL PASS/ ALL PASS which they should suffice to their degrees eg B E (Arrears Pass + All Pass). The Government has brought untold miseries to the bright students by abolishing the examinations. Others have nothing to worry who in any case would take decades to complete their degrees. There was a news item a student proclaiming that at the end of three years he had 23 arrears and thanked the Government for giving immunity for these arrears and also thanking Corono for this. This move has serious implications in the job market and also overseas studies. Why should a prospective employer look at these degree holders when they have other options. By one step this Government has pushed the students to unfathomable depth. Politicians instead of condemning the move clamor for liberal assessment (whatever it means)