31 பில்லியன் டாலர் முதலீட்டை ஈர்த்த இந்திய நிறுவனங்கள்..!

This is a reflection of investor confidence on the Indian markets. Foreign Investors will not invest in a market unless it is safe and s. Already China is trade related issues and there is a heavy exit of industrial units from there. The next option for these Foreign Institutional Investors and industrial units is India. Though the GDP has fallen by nearly 23% in the quarter April – June, the inflow of funds in the quarter June –August is a positive sign. In spite of threat over border issues with China, if FIIs are coming to India, it reflects their confidence. With these funds inflow, prospects of industrial production are bright. The aftereffects of the pandemic are bound to be there across the globe. Migrant labours (re-entry to their earlier location) is the real challenge for the governments. Let’s wish for the best.