ஆசிரியர்களுக்கு நன்றி கூறுவோம்: பிரதமர் மோடி வாழ்த்து

புதுடில்லி: ஆசிரியர் தினத்தில், நமது ஆசிரியர்களுக்கு வாழ்த்து கூறுவோம் என பிரதமர் மோடி தெரிவித்துள்ளார்.
ஆசிரியர் தினத்தை முன்னிட்டு டுவிட்டரில் அவர் வெளியிட்ட பதிவு: மனதை ஒருமுகபடுத்துவதிலும், நாட்டை கட்டமைப்பதிலும், கடினமாக உழைக்கும் ஆசிரியர்களின் கட்டமைப்புக்கு நாம் நன்றியுள்ளவர்களாக இருப்போம். ஆசிரியர் தினத்தில், குறிப்பிடத்தக்க வகையில் சாதனைகள் படைத்த நமது ஆசிரியர்களுக்கு நன்றி கூறுவோம். டாக்டர் எஸ்.ராதாகிருஷ்ணனுக்கு அவரது பிறந்த நாளில் அஞ்சலி செலுத்துவோம்.
We remain grateful to the hardworking teachers for their contributions towards shaping minds and building our nation. On Teachers Day, we express gratitude to our teachers for their remarkable efforts. We pay tributes to Dr. S. Radhakrishnan on his Jayanti. #OurTeachersOurHeroes
September 5, 2020
நமது நாட்டின் புகழ்பெற்ற வரலாற்றுடன் நமக்கு உள்ள தொடர்பை மேலும் வலுப்படுத்த, நமது அறிவார்ந்த ஆசிரியர்களை விட வேறு யாரால் முடியும்? சமீபத்திய மன்கி பாத் நிகழ்ச்சியில், சுதந்திர போராட்டம் குறித்து மாணவர்களுக்கு ஆசிரியர் கற்பிப்பது குறித்து பகிர்ந்து கொண்டேன்.
Who better than our knowledgeable teachers to deepen our connect with our nation's glorious history. During the recent #MannKiBaat, I had shared an idea of teachers teaching students about lesser known aspects of our great freedom struggle. #OurTeachersOurHeroes pic.twitter.com/rsJiU3juLA
September 5, 2020
இவ்வாறு அவர் பதிவிட்டுள்ளார்.
