ஆசிரியர்களுக்கு நன்றி கூறுவோம்: பிரதமர் மோடி வாழ்த்து

Updated : செப் 05, 2020 09:27 | Added : செப் 05, 2020 09:25 | கருத்துகள் (2)
புதுடில்லி: ஆசிரியர் தினத்தில், நமது ஆசிரியர்களுக்கு வாழ்த்து கூறுவோம் என பிரதமர் மோடி தெரிவித்துள்ளார்.

ஆசிரியர் தினத்தை முன்னிட்டு டுவிட்டரில் அவர் வெளியிட்ட பதிவு: மனதை ஒருமுகபடுத்துவதிலும், நாட்டை கட்டமைப்பதிலும், கடினமாக உழைக்கும் ஆசிரியர்களின் கட்டமைப்புக்கு நாம் நன்றியுள்ளவர்களாக இருப்போம். ஆசிரியர் தினத்தில், குறிப்பிடத்தக்க வகையில் சாதனைகள் படைத்த நமது ஆசிரியர்களுக்கு நன்றி கூறுவோம். டாக்டர் எஸ்.ராதாகிருஷ்ணனுக்கு அவரது பிறந்த நாளில் அஞ்சலி செலுத்துவோம்.




நமது நாட்டின் புகழ்பெற்ற வரலாற்றுடன் நமக்கு உள்ள தொடர்பை மேலும் வலுப்படுத்த, நமது அறிவார்ந்த ஆசிரியர்களை விட வேறு யாரால் முடியும்? சமீபத்திய மன்கி பாத் நிகழ்ச்சியில், சுதந்திர போராட்டம் குறித்து மாணவர்களுக்கு ஆசிரியர் கற்பிப்பது குறித்து பகிர்ந்து கொண்டேன்.



இவ்வாறு அவர் பதிவிட்டுள்ளார்.

sundarsvpr - chennai,இந்தியா
05-செப்-202009:57:42 IST Report Abuse
sundarsvpr ஆசிரியர் மாணவர் உறவு பெற்றோர் மகன் என்ற உறவிற்கு வேறுபட்டது. மாணவ பருவத்தில் மனசு சலனம் அறவே நீக்கல் அவசியம். அதற்கு பள்ளி பருவத்தில் குடும்ப பாசம் குறையவேண்டும். எவ்வாறு சாத்தியம்? ஆண்டிற்கு ஒரு முறை பெற்றோர் பிள்ளை சந்திப்பு இருக்கவேண்டும். இதற்க்கு ஏற்றால்போல் கல்வி முறை மாறவேண்டும். அப்போது தான் ஆசிரியர் மாணவன் புரிதல் அதிகமாகும். படிப்பில் கவனம் சிதறாது.
Kumaran - Singapore,இந்தியா
05-செப்-202009:48:06 IST Report Abuse
Kumaran எனது தந்தை ஆசிரியர் என்பதிலும் நான் ஆசிரியர் மகன் என்பதிலும் மிக்க பெருமைகொள்கிறேன்.
