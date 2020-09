முக்தியடைந்த ராமகோபாலனுக்கு தலைவர்கள் இரங்கல்

When someone attains "MUKTI" it should be celebrated, not condoled. There are two ways of looking and expressing about Death. One is physical departure that is condoled. It is correct. But when we call "Mukti" means achievement, relief from "bondage with worldly life", In the South America's oldest INCA civilization, when somebody dies or going to die, they greet the person as "Go, Travel Well", assuming that the soul will be going to the Abode of God So philosophically speaking, when we talk about Mukti is an attainment by a person of ultimate belief in God and Dharmic life, we need to greet the soul, not Condole. So the title of the news item can be simple, "Maraivukku Varuththam theriviththaarkal instead of Mukti, even if we are sure it is MUKTI