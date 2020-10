கொரோனாவை பரப்பும் ரூபாய் நோட்டுகள்: ரிசர்வ் வங்கி தகவல்

Government should encourage digital transaction by giving income tax rebate on those spending up to Rs 5 lakh in a year through account internet banking and mobile banking and there should be a provision to stop payment of money as like cheque with in 24 hours of transfer. Government should reduce print of notes and this cost should be given to traders as tax rebate of 25% extra on income tax if they collect money through digital up to 50 lakhs of money in a year