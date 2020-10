வீரர்களுக்கான அதிக குளிர் தாங்கும் ஆடை உற்பத்தியில் சுயசார்பை எட்ட வேண்டும்: துணை ராணுவ தளபதி

This is an illogical comment. We have a full fledged garrison in Siachin glacier from 1984. That is even colder than Galwan valley. They are all provided with cold clothing for the past forty years. But their strength is much less as compared to the soldiers now in Ladakh . Extreme Cold Clothing have been provided to all troops in Ladakh who were earlier there. It is not possible to import more than one lakh dress which comprises of everything from inner socks, woolen socks, snow shoes right up to head gear and snow goggles all of a sudden because these are not available in such large quantity all of a sudden. What he is talking about is for future. Did we expect Covid 19 to affect such a huge population. Did we not make protective clothing for doctors, nurses and patients in three months time in India itself. As far as VIP air craft is concerned, it is not for an Individual. It is for the post. If tomorrow some one else becomes PM or President , they will use it. Modi is not going to take it to his house The winter clothing is for individual jawan . It is personal. We have 11 lakh soldiers in the Army. About one lakh may be in cold area at any time. But they will be changed every two years. So over a period of every five years we need about 10 lakhs cold clothing. Understand the implication before shooting your mouth....