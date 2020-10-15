Dinamalar

தமிழ்நாடு

முன்னாள் ஜனாதிபதி அப்துல்கலாம் பிறந்தநாள்: பிரதமர் மோடி வாழ்த்து

Updated : அக் 15, 2020 12:23 | Added : அக் 15, 2020 12:21
புதுடில்லி: மறைந்த முன்னாள் ஜனாதிபதி ஏ.பி.ஜே.அப்துல்கலாமின் 89வது பிறந்தநாளை முன்னிட்டு பிரதமர் மோடி வாழ்த்து தெரிவித்தார்.

பிரதமர் மோடி: டாக்டர் கலாமின் பிறந்தநாளில் அவருக்கு மரியாதை செலுத்துகிறேன். இந்தியாவின் வளர்ச்சிக்கு அழியாத பங்களிப்பை வழங்கியவர் முன்னாள் ஜனாதிபதி அப்துல் கலாம். இது ஒருபோதும் மறக்க முடியாது. அவரது வாழ்க்கை மில்லியன் கணக்கானவர்களுக்கு நம்பிக்கை அளிக்கிறது.


