முன்னாள் ஜனாதிபதி அப்துல்கலாம் பிறந்தநாள்: பிரதமர் மோடி வாழ்த்து

புதுடில்லி: மறைந்த முன்னாள் ஜனாதிபதி ஏ.பி.ஜே.அப்துல்கலாமின் 89வது பிறந்தநாளை முன்னிட்டு பிரதமர் மோடி வாழ்த்து தெரிவித்தார்.
பிரதமர் மோடி: டாக்டர் கலாமின் பிறந்தநாளில் அவருக்கு மரியாதை செலுத்துகிறேன். இந்தியாவின் வளர்ச்சிக்கு அழியாத பங்களிப்பை வழங்கியவர் முன்னாள் ஜனாதிபதி அப்துல் கலாம். இது ஒருபோதும் மறக்க முடியாது. அவரது வாழ்க்கை மில்லியன் கணக்கானவர்களுக்கு நம்பிக்கை அளிக்கிறது.
Tributes to Dr. Kalam on his Jayanti. India can never forget his indelible contribution towards national development, be it as a scientist and as the President of India. His life journey gives strength to millions. pic.twitter.com/5Evv2NVax9
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 15, 2020
தினமலர் டெலிகிராம் சேனலில் பார்க்கலாம் Click here to join
Telegram Channel for FREE