விருப்ப ஓய்வு கேட்டு ஐ.ஏ.எஸ்., அதிகாரி சகாயம் விண்ணப்பம்

I was good opinion about him till the loyolla college ing of some exhihition where he was the chief guest and did not condemn the wrong or ugly epiction of the Hindu gods and goddess. There he lost his pride and he exposed his evangelical trust and he is also one amongst the ugly christian who has interest to disrespect the gods of other religion. I hate every one who disrespect my god and goddess. I am a Hindu and a mad mad hindu and I am proud to be a Hindu.