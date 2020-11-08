Dinamalar

ஜோ பிடனுக்கு பிரதமர் மோடி வாழ்த்து

Updated : நவ 08, 2020 00:44 | Added : நவ 08, 2020 00:42
புதுடில்லி : அமெரிக்க அதிபர் தேர்தலில் வென்ற ஜோ பிடனுக்கு இந்திய பிரதமர் மோடி டுவிட்டரில் வாழ்த்து தெரிவித்து உள்ளார்.



அமெரிக்க அதிபர் தேர்தலில் ஜனநாயக கட்சியை சேர்ந்த ஜோ பிடன் 284 ஓட்டுக்களை பெற்று 46 வது அதிபராக பதவியேற்கிறார். மேலும் கமலா ஹாரிஸ் துணை அதிபராகிறார். தேர்தலில் வெற்றி பெற்ற ஜோ பிடனுக்கும், கமலா ஹாரிஸ்க்கும் பல்வேறு தலைவர்களும் வாழ்த்து கூறி வருகின்றனர்.

இந்நிலையில் இந்திய பிரதமர் மோடி, அமெரிக்க அதிபராக வென்ற ஜோ பிடனுக்கு தனது டுவிட்டர் மூலமாக வாழ்த்து தெரிவித்துள்ளார். அத்துடன் துணை அதிபராக வெற்றி பெற்ற கமலா ஹாரிஸ்க்கும் மோடி வாழ்த்து தெரிவித்தார்.

இது தொடர்பாக அவர் டுவிட்டரில் பதிவிட்டதாவது :

Congratulations @JoeBiden on your spectacular victory! As the VP, your contribution to strengthening Indo-US relations was critical and invaluable. I look forward to working closely together once again to take India-US relations to greater heights. pic.twitter.com/yAOCEcs9bN

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 7, 2020



Heartiest congratulations @KamalaHarris! Your success is pathbreaking, and a matter of immense pride not just for your chittis, but also for all Indian-Americans. I am confident that the vibrant India-US ties will get even stronger with your support and leadership.

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 7, 2020

