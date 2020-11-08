Dinamalar

ஜோ பிடனுக்கு பிரதமர் மோடி வாழ்த்து

Updated : நவ 08, 2020 01:35 | Added : நவ 08, 2020 00:42
Share
Advertisement
புதுடில்லி : அமெரிக்க அதிபர் தேர்தலில் வென்ற ஜோ பிடனுக்கு இந்திய பிரதமர் மோடி டுவிட்டரில் வாழ்த்து தெரிவித்து உள்ளார்.அமெரிக்க அதிபர் தேர்தலில் ஜனநாயக கட்சியை சேர்ந்த ஜோ பிடன் 284 ஓட்டுக்களை பெற்று 46 வது அதிபராக பதவியேற்கிறார். மேலும் கமலா ஹாரிஸ் துணை அதிபராகிறார். தேர்தலில் வெற்றி பெற்ற ஜோ பிடனுக்கும், கமலா ஹாரிஸ்க்கும் பல்வேறு தலைவர்களும் வாழ்த்து கூறி

புதுடில்லி : அமெரிக்க அதிபர் தேர்தலில் வென்ற ஜோ பிடனுக்கு இந்திய பிரதமர் மோடி டுவிட்டரில் வாழ்த்து தெரிவித்து உள்ளார்.



latest tamil news



அமெரிக்க அதிபர் தேர்தலில் ஜனநாயக கட்சியை சேர்ந்த ஜோ பிடன் 284 ஓட்டுக்களை பெற்று 46 வது அதிபராக பதவியேற்கிறார். மேலும் கமலா ஹாரிஸ் துணை அதிபராகிறார். தேர்தலில் வெற்றி பெற்ற ஜோ பிடனுக்கும், கமலா ஹாரிஸ்க்கும் பல்வேறு தலைவர்களும் வாழ்த்து கூறி வருகின்றனர்.

இந்நிலையில் இந்திய பிரதமர் மோடி, அமெரிக்க அதிபராக வென்ற ஜோ பிடனுக்கு தனது டுவிட்டர் மூலமாக வாழ்த்து தெரிவித்துள்ளார். அத்துடன் துணை அதிபராக வெற்றி பெற்ற கமலா ஹாரிஸ்க்கும் மோடி வாழ்த்து தெரிவித்தார்.

இது தொடர்பாக அவர் டுவிட்டரில் பதிவிட்டதாவது :


Advertisement
Related Tags அமெரிக்க அதிபர் தேர்தல் ஜோ பிடன் வெற்றி டிரம்ப் பிரதமர் மோடி வாழ்த்து கமலா ஹாரிஸ்


திருப்பதி மலைப்பாதையில் பழைய வாகனங்களுக்கு அனுமதி இல்லை
திருப்பதி மலைப்பாதையில் பழைய வாகனங்களுக்கு அனுமதி இல்லை
முந்தய
ஹர்மன்பிரீத் அணி கலக்கல் வெற்றி ; பைனலுக்கு முன்னேறியது
ஹர்மன்பிரீத் அணி கலக்கல் வெற்றி ; பைனலுக்கு முன்னேறியது
அடுத்து
» அரசியல் முதல் பக்கம்
» தினமலர் முதல் பக்கம்


வாசகர் கருத்து

முதல் நபராக கருத்து தெரிவியுங்கள்!

உங்கள் கருத்தைப் பதிவு செய்ய

(Press Ctrl+g   to toggle between English and Tamil)
My Page
Login :

New to Dinamalar ?
Create an account
கருத்து விதிமுறை
சினிமா | வர்த்தகம் | விளையாட்டு | புத்தகங்கள் | உலக தமிழர் செய்திகள் | Advertisement Tariff | வாசகர் கடிதம் | International Edition | Dinamalar Publications
Copyright © 2020 Dinamalar - No.1 Tamil website in the world. Designed and Hosted by Web Division,Dinamalar.  | Contact us

We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve user experience. This includes personalising content and advertising. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy.

Learn more I agree X