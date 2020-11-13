தீபாவளியன்று வீரர்களுக்காக விளக்கேற்றுவோம்: பிரதமர் மோடி

புதுடில்லி: நாட்டை பாதுகாக்க தைரியத்துடன் போராடும் வீரர்களுக்காக விளக்கேற்றுவோம் என பிரதமர் மோடி தெரிவித்துள்ளார்.
தீபாவளியை முன்னிட்டு பிரதமர் மோடி டுவிட்டரில் வெளியிட்ட பதிவில் கூறியதாவது: நமது நாட்டை பாதுகாக்க தைரியத்துடன் போராடும் ராணுவ வீரர்களுக்காக, தீபாவளி பண்டிகையன்று விளக்கேற்றுவோம். நமது வீரர்களின் தைரியத்திற்கு, நன்றியை வெளிப்படுத்துவதற்கு வார்த்தைகளால் மட்டும் முடியாது. எல்லையை பாதுகாக்கும் வீரர்களின் குடும்பத்திற்கும் நாம் கடமைப்பட்டுள்ளோம். இவ்வாறு அவர் தெரிவித்துள்ளார்.
This Diwali, let us also light a Diya as a #Salute2Soldiers who fearlessly protect our nation. Words can't do justice to the sense of gratitude we have for our soldiers for their exemplary courage. We are also grateful to the families of those on the borders. pic.twitter.com/UAKqPLvKR8
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 13, 2020
தினமலர் டெலிகிராம் சேனலில் பார்க்கலாம் Click here to join
Telegram Channel for FREE