செம்பரம்பாக்கம் ஏரி நிரம்புகிறது : சென்னையில் அதிகாரிகள் 'அலர்ட் '

In tamil nadu Government does not take care about the important drinking water lake. Normally every year the depth of the lake will be reduced to half to one feet due to sediments. If every year the accumulated sediments to be removed so that more water can be stored and no need to discharge excess water to sea. In maharashtra, every year rain season will be from June 10 to Till September continuous rain but no water discharged to the sea .The Maharashtra Government allots funds for deepening all the lake, so that every year the intake will be increased .The water management in Mumbai Corporation is very good and they provide clean directly drinkable water to the people. Our Government should send some engineers to mumbai corporation to follow this. When Tamil nadu will be free from water shortage god only help the tamil nadu people. This cannot be solved until the corrupt politicians are ruling our Government.