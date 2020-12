ஒரு சொட்டு நீர் கூட வீணாகாமல் இருக்க நடவடிக்கை: முதல்வர்

All schemes are in paper and announcement , when the scheme completed maintenance are not being done ,planning,ution,maintenance are to be monitored by officials , but officials are not monitoring it properly , everybody interested in salary and increase in salary , better those work are to be given to good contractor for all the three work of planing ,ution,and maintenance like L&T,Tata and reputed company instead to small company for low cost, this work to be given to them and make them responsible for all stages. Water is precious, kindly implement in war footing and see to it gets completed before next monsoon.