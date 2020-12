தனியார் மூலம் ஊழியர்கள் தேர்வு செய்யும் உத்தரவு ரத்து: மின்சாரத்துறை அமைச்சர்

TANGEDCO ( FORMERELY TNEB) along with TNERC is swallowing public money. Central Government should take care of TNEB. Totally useless TNERC run by GOVERNMENT OF TAMILNADU is nothing but wastage of public money. Mostly TNEB GANGMEN USED TO HIRE PRIVATE PARTIES AND COLLECTING EXCESS MONEY even for small services. Both ADMK and DMK government had made a lot of money with TANGEDCO. Many cases the deposit money in security deposit, caution deposit, advance current consumption deposit, Additional current deposit, development charges the interest money was swallowed by the account department. Embezzlement of Public money is taking place a long time. Normally no one gives complaint because everyone needs power without interruption. Taking this as an added advantage the TANGEDCO DISTRIBUTION DEPARTMENT is cheating the consumers. Even direct complaint given to the chief minister electricity minister and law minister is of no use. Everybody involving in corruption and getting their respective shares. For me the TANGEDCO staffs in Thoothukudi Electricity Distribution Circle ACCOUNT department pupils had stealthily taken rupees five thousand and five hundred.