உள்நாட்டு பொருட்களை வாங்க உறுதியேற்போம்: பிரதமர் மோடி

According to the scheme, state governments can run the scheme on an Insurance model or Trust model. Under the Trust model, the premium will not be paid to an insurance company, but will be pooled into a Trust that will manage and administer the health scheme and also pay the claims. Under the Insurance model, the state will pay premiums to an insurance company. The onus will be on the insurer to administer and pay the claims. Most of the states are going with the Trust model to implement the 'biggest public health insurance scheme of the world.' As of now, 24 states have decided to implement the scheme through the trust, says an official requesting anonymity. V Jagannatha, chairman and MD, Star Health & Allied Insurance Co. Ltd told Down To Earth, “In our opinion, it will be advantageous to the government to run the scheme on insurance model. More so, for companies like Star Health Insurance, that have a track record of managing large insurance schemes, will use its rich experience in effectively implementing the scheme.”...