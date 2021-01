ஜன.,1 முதல் அனைத்துவகை வெங்காய ஏற்றுமதிக்கு அனுமதி: மத்திய அரசு

As you have Rightly said, the situation is being Normal, but not due to Government Actions, the last 3 months they have done nothing to Reduce the Price of Onions, not done Importing of Onions, only Farmers cultivated then the Price comes normal. Then this Govr. DOES NOT HAVE THE MORAL to act now. Now they are permitting to Export, is it not a SHAME to do. Are they doing goodness to Affected people? atleast know how people suffered for 3 months.? Mere wastage of Agri. Ministry, Finance Ministry and other concerned.