இந்தியாவின் ரகசியங்களை தெரிந்து கொள்ள பாக். உளவாளிகள் முயற்சி ?

1). Pakistan must to know or thing or find out how to develop or to improve the financial status instead of looking for finance aid.3). They have been spending lot of money for military irrespective of their incomes.3). They have been spending lot of very quality time to quarrel and fighting with Indian Army.4). Today the real war is in economical wealth management. 5). At present Pakistan may take another 10 years to reach Indian economy condition.6). whereas that time India may gone much better position.7). why china is taking some strong decision against any country because they are holding very strong economy as of now.8). Pakistan government should think about their citizens rather than quarreling with neighbour countrys.9). Pakistani are our brothers as well as we have divided into countries because of British.10). lets work together and build strong two countries in the world. Thanks.