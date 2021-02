இது உங்கள் இடம்: நீதி எப்போதும் தூங்காது!

Is there any connect between Good Governance and Tamil Nadu Administration which is entirely surrendered to the political diktats. Gone are the days when bureaucrats stood firmly by the side of right and ethics unmindful of consequences. One should recollect a senior IAS Officer was hounded out to a insignificant department with only a peon and secretary and did not even have a car for the secretary. This officer the next day was on his way to office in his bicycle when a newsman spotted and reportedly asked him whether he was on vacation and he coolly replied that he was on his way to assume his next posting and since the department did not have a car he to reach his office by a bicycle avoiding public transport. When the matter was reported in the newspaper the next day, the great Chief Minister had to make an hasty retreat. The decline in the Governance in 1967 with the advent of Dravidian admn. Name anything corruption is the byword- ranging from issue of ration card to postings to "Plum" assignments to recruitment through PSCs. Its a shame that the state has fallen to this level. The Government on the basis of an anonymous letter (probably posted by vested interests) rushes to appoint a judicial commission when a heap load of complaints duly with attachments (never mind these may be just allegations) goes about as if nothing has happened. Now it has mud on its face. The Government should apologize to him and remedy the harm done to him. Should be ready to face defamation charges.