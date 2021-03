1 லட்சத்து 66 ஆயிரம் ஏக்கர் நிலம் அடையாளம் காணப்பட்டுள்ளது

I request the Chief Minister Tamil nadu and Hindu Religious endowment Board, there are lot of wealth in every temple which was donated by the King and other rulers.If every things was properly handled and maintained . that income is more sufficient for temple day to day activities and also temple important functions as well as kumbabishegam, concerned officers should handled and increase the income to the temple. Please don"t charge in entrance fees to the devotees to worship the god . God is everywhere and he is common to all. Please abolish entrance tickets and special entrance tickets during the temple festival season. If this is done most of Hindus will support the Government. Is any political parties will announce this as "pre election assurance" to the public?