தேர்தல் வசூல் பல விதம்; ஒவ்வொன்றும் ஒரு விதம்

About 20 years back a decent manufacturing company owner friend near poonamallee told me that an arrogant self styled politician asked him to pay 4 lakhs just like that. When he refused that guy put a pistol in the abdomen of my friend. He When he bluntly refused still, that guy challenged him and stood at the gate and prevented the workers from entering the unit. The factory did not work for a month.Finally my friend had to budge with the payment.His name started with poovai.He fixed monthly mamool from most shops and factories in the area.To teroor he murdered one trader for not paying th e mamool. When that fellow was killed by some rowdy elements his brother took over the same role.