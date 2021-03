'மதத்தை தவறாக பேசுவதை ஏற்க மாட்டோம்' : பழனிசாமி பேச்சு

I am truly secular. Hindus are secular accessed all gods. H_& M are not I shave an idea Every convert 1000 Muslims to Christianity. Similarly, convert 1000 Christians to Islam. Let both learn each other's religion. Akbar started new religion. I don't know what happened How many follow DEEN ILAHI. Activate this. Make all these mutual converts to join and name it DeenIlajis Let them follow both Jesus and Allah.