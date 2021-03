சசிகலா அரசியலுக்கு வரலாம்: கனிமொழி

kanimozhi Do you have this power to tell as SASIKALA can come to politics? we are all says this same things "Entha kazhuthai vendumaanalum arasiyalukku varalam" . If sasikala comes to politics all people of tamilnadu can see money.Bangalore to Chennai 24 hours travel spent Rs 198 crores . All kind of people earned lot of money . Unforge. THe touch was given by radhakrishnan BJP and Shyam from press . They compared with MGR ,without applied their mind. Of course they don't have that. Those days people gathered not for money. Today they spent Rs 198 crores for this. By this way Dhinakaran wanted to prove to sasikala that he can do everything . But people won't do that. R. K.Nagar voters are waiting to see dhinakarn with Rs20/- as promised to give RS 10000/- against that Rs 20/- .