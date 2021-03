இல்லாத தெருவுக்கு ரோடு

Dear Editor, I am writing on behalf of people of Sai Balaji Nagar, Kaspapuram, AgaramThen panchayat. I would like to bring to your attention the news published in page number 3 today (18/02) is complete false information. We are very disappointed that you had published roads formed without houses by panchayat. We have around 40 families residing in Sai Balaji Nagar who all really suffered during the rainy season with our kids and elder peoples. For the last 10 years we were literally struggling without roads so we continuously followed up with BDO officer's, MLA, Panchayat officer's, CM cell, and collector office through petitions from last 2019 onwards and finally we got a temporary solution which is approved to form roads with building wastage. This work was started and going on and they assured that next academic budget they will include our Sai Balaji Nagar all the roads. We people have all the copies of petitions and the response letters from officer's. Your news will jeopardise the future infrastructure development of our nagar. I have attached some of the photos taken during this monsoon period. Your reporter had taken a photo which covers only one house. Ours is a CMDA approved layout and we have paid development fees for the infrastructure development. We strongly condemn your news. Request to take strong action against the reporter for false information. Regards People of Sai Balaji Nagar Thandapani