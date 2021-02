சென்னை மெட்ரோ ரயில் கட்டணம் குறைப்பு

North Chennai metro is going to struggle for patronage and revenue because of the presence of, and excellent service by Suburban trains, which are very simple, safe, depable and come with extremely very low fares. North Chennai people are extremely cost conscious when it comes to travel, unlike southerners. Example :- One way ticket in Suburban train from Ennore to Beach or Egmore, it's just Rs. 5/- for a distance of 20 Kms. But in metro, One way ticket from wimco Nagar to beach, for a distance of just 10 Kms, the metro fare is around Rs. 30/- to Rs. 40/-, which is 6 to 8 times over. Suburban trains have the lowest and cheapest fare slab in the nation. Only Rs.5/- for 20 Kms and Rs. 10/- for 45 Kms one way ticket. Metro trains can only win in places where the suburban trains are not available.