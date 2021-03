இது உங்கள் இடம்: வஞ்சகத்திற்கு பதிலடி!

இந்த கருது உங்களுக்கு சொல்லும் , இந்த பிஜேபி எப்படி எல்லாம் தில்லு முள்ளு செய்து என்பதை :The BJP has a clear majority in only 10 of the 29 state Assemblies On the other hand :- 0 seats in Sikkim 0 seats in Mizoram 0 seats in Tamil Nadu. They Have Seats :- 4 out of 175 in Andhra 1 out of 140 in Kerala 3 out of 117 in Punjab 3 out of 294 in Bengal 5 out of 119 in Telangana 8 out of 70 in Delhi 10 out of 147 in Orissa 12 out of 60 in Nagaland In the states where the BJP has a coalition government, the BJP's seat status is 2 out of 60 in Meghalaya 53 out of 243 in Bihar 25 out of 87 in J&K 13 out of 40 seats in Goa. Out of total 4139 assembly seats in the country, BJP has 1516 seats out of which 950 seats are from 6 states like Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, UP, MP, Rajasthan. The meaning is clear ... there is no wave or storm of BJP, actually, BJP has lost in 66% seats of the country