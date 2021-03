சச்சின் டெண்டுல்கருக்கு கொரோனா: வீட்டில் தனிமைப்படுத்தி கொண்டார்

Even after taking many precautions Sachin Tendulkar became covid postive. This tells us all how much precaution we need to take every day and the absolute necessity right now to get vaccinated. We all have suffered for an year due to covid and thanks to Donald Trumps good effort vaccine was ready in just 9 months. Now that the vaccine is available, Please do not delay covid vaccine for the sake of your and your familys health so that we in India can develop herd immunity and drive away covid sooner than later. Let us set an example to the world in developing herd immunity and make our country very safe from May 2021 onwards.