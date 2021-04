நந்திகிராம் தொகுதியில் மம்தா தோற்பார்: அமித்ஷா ஆரூடம்

As both Congress and CPM is nowhere seen in West Bengal, the picture is cleat that fight is between BJP and TMC only. Since the anti incumbency is going to help BJP to defeat Mamtha, it is certain the saffron party is only going to form the government. The next State for BJP is Tamilnadu, where it will try to form the government on its own strength in 2026. The trend now itself says winning 39 Lok Sabha seats in 2024 election will not be that much easy for DMK and it cannot expect 2019 results only will repeat in 2024 also.