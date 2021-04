தமிழகத்தில் மேலும் 3,290 பேருக்கு கொரோனா பாதிப்பு

Election is more important than the people life. Ridiculous acts by all political parties gathering large crowd to show strength. What kind of responsibility these politicians have on the public and shows that they are only power hungry, leaving 1000s infected day by day and risking others. Cant EC ban such mass gathering during the pandemic and allow only TV campaign? On one side mass gathering is allowed without any covid behaviour enforcement and on other side health officials blame people for not following protocol. Lets see where we are heading towards