கரூர் தொகுதியில் அதிக விதி மீறல் புகார்: சத்யபிரதா சாகு

Actually, AIDMK people distributed money to the voters two weeks before the election in all the constituencies and the Election Commission knowingly acted as a Silent Spectator. Though my parents refused to get the money, AIDMK people forced and threatened to get the money in Vedasundur constituency These corrputed people spoiled the whole state and the so called Election Commission is sided with them. The one sided Income Tax department and EC didn't bother to raid any of the corrupted ministers (more than 10 years in the office) instead they targeted other opposition parties Hope Tamil Nadu people will give a good response to these corrupted people