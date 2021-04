ஓட்டு எண்ணும் மையம் குறித்த 'மீம்ஸ்'; சமூக வலைதளங்களில் ஆக்கிரமிப்பு

Bjp supporter who are defending EVM's, kindly google something named "Hardware Trojans". You don't need any explicit network, networks and transceivers can be implemented on chip, only thing is that you need "collaboration at very high levels" to do this. It will remain dormant as long as you want it, and can be directed to do as per the situation arises. I am not pressing that BJP is doing this, I hope national level party may not be so desperate, they use communal polarization as their key to success. But if the question is "is it possible to direct/modify/change (EVM) election results?" yes it is possible, no need to use mobile phones no need to fight in . Only people in these research filed can understand this. As per as the challenge the ECI gives on "prove this EVM is wrong" etc., none of these election commission officials are from technology background, they are IAS/management people, well.....it can not be proved with their conditions... in their ...... location ... in their presence. If free hand is given without any legal knots attached it is possible to show the vulnerabilities of the EVM. ECI should give EVM's to personals/research organaisation to evaluate its security, will they do? They just want to hear nice things. Of course with the printed VVPAT machine we have across checking mechanism to verify, agreed.