அமெரிக்க பார்லிமென்டில் அம்பேத்கருக்கு கவுரவம்

One of the founding India National leaders is being celebrated by the US parliament. I feel proud of it. This accolade has come very late, but it is priceless and very fitting for every Indian citizen in India, US and all around the world. Great accomplishments carried out by Dr. Ambedkar many years ago is still the need of the world. Leaders around the globe are still struggling to achieve what Dr. Ambedkar delivered for Indians. Indians, African-Americans and women face tematic discrimination at various levels in the western world. Dr. Ambedkar's recognition of equality, justice and liberty is the solution, and it should be integrated in betterment of human rights policies.