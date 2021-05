தடுப்பூசி தயாரிக்க மூலப்பொருள் தராத அமெரிக்கா : டுவிட்டரில் டிரெண்டிங்

AND NOW YOU'VE ELECTED LEADERS WHO ARE AUTHORITARIAN CENTRALISERS, WHO HAVE MUCH LESS ABILITY TO ACTUALLY DO THE GIVE-AND-TAKE THAT DIPLOMACY REQUIRES. AND SO THE CHANCES OF NEGOTIATING YOUR WAY OUT OF CRISES BECOME LESS. LOOK AT THE INABILITY OF THE WORLD TO COOPERATE, SAY ON VACCINES. IT TELLS YOU ABOUT THE CAPACITY OF THE GLOBAL POLITICAL TEM TODAY, AND THE RISKS THAT HYPER NATIONALISM BRINGS. - SHIVSHANKAR MENON, FORMER NATIONAL SECURITY ADVISER.