தேர்தல் கமிஷனை விளாசிய சென்னை ஐகோர்ட் : டுவிட்டரில் டிரெண்டிங்

EC is made as a scapegoat for the lack of discipline by the people and politicians. If the EC were very strict in enforcing rules then also they would have been reprimanded for undemocratic attitude . Politicians as well as the court would have passed strictures . The court have all the powers . As money has been paid by the political parties , if the court cancels all the election process as a punishment to the political parties in TN , that would be welcome by right thinking people .