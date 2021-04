இந்தியாவிற்கு உதவ முன்வந்துள்ள 40 அமெரிக்க நிறுவன சிஇஓ.,க்கள்

How did Ajit Doval and Narra Modi compel the USA and Biden-Kamla administration to grant permission to export raw materials to India for the COVID-19 vaccine? Did they forget Modi isn't Trump? Why China, Pakistan, Russia & UAE want to help India? Mr. Ajit Doval Sir is a gem of India. We should start calling him Mr. Ajit Do-all. He deserves Bharat Ratna for his selfless service and unforget operations. The best blessing India got in recent years is the appointment of this man as the NSA. Till officers like him are there, Bharat Mata is safe. By playing the Iranian card, Mr. Ajit Doval might have conveyed If the USA doesn't care about Indian people then India also doesn't care about the safety of the American people. India would have continued buying the Iranian oil which would have ed up helping them in their nuclear program. Apart from him, it's not China, or it's Colony Pakistan. It's the power of 1.4 billion Indian & Millions of overseas Indians forced the USA to do so. Biden and Kamla are only helping because Indians put them on blast. Action speaks louder than words. The US is trying to take advantage of the current covid surge in India by trying to peddle its finished pharma products, push regime change in India, trying to remove Modi through arm twisting and "sub-national" diplomacy. One marvel at your capacity for malice. But, the Indians are done with the USA. Because of India's “Maitri Vaccine” diplomacy, from Russia to UAE, the entire world also came for our help. Earlier people were questioning Mr. Modiji's foreign trips. But now the international shaming on Twitter has brought Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to their senses. It is always 'better late than never, it's never 'best'. Finally, the opportunists realised the importance of India. Diplomacy is to do and say nastiest things most adequately." And Mr. Ajit Doval is the prime example of it. Hope India will teach its lessons for the future.