தடுப்பூசி விலையை தனியார் நிறுவனங்கள் நிர்ணயிப்பதை ஏற்கமுடியாது; உச்சநீதிமன்றம்

What ridiculous observation. Will the court can say like this ? 1. The cost of medical expenses such as Hospitalisation charges, para medical expiture, doctors' fees for consultation and surgery are different in different hospitals. The variation is huge between Government Hospitals and Private Hospitals. What is the take of HC on this ? 2. Has the HC conducted or directed any sitting judge to study the fee structure in Government schools and colleges and in Private Colleges. The private colleges laugh away if the Government fixes it and fins new ways to circumvent the guidelines. Is the HC not aware of it ? 3. Are wage/structure in companies engaged in same profession in Government and Private sector the same ? 4. In as much as the judges/government employees the medical expenses are borne by the exchequer, they donot feel the pinch. That too the judges get themselves and their families in big corporate hospitals and very rarely they get treatment from Government Hospitals. The charges of some life saving medicines are mind blowing and are the courts not aware of it ? 5. Take a very simple case: why the judges should exemption from paying the toll charged for their vehicles when they are using it while on private visit ? Why should the common man pay the fuel bills of all government employees, judges when they use the government vehicles for their personal use ? Will any judge come out in and say that they use the perks provided by the government will be used by them only for official purposes and will pay as per the industry norms for services used for other purposes. Their conscience should prick them when they misuse or abuse their perks for personal use. JUDGES PLEASE WAKE UP AND LOOK AT THE REALITY. PLEASE USE YOUR EXPERTISE IN DISPOSING THE LONG PING CASES WITHOUT ANY DELAY. FIND AND SUGGEST SOME WAY AND IMPLEMENT FOR SPEEDY DISPOSAL OF CASES ON CORRUPTION MATTERS. DO NOT GIVE BAIL IN SUCH CASES. THE ADAGE THAT NNE ACCUSED IS INNOCENT TILL CONVICTED HAS LAPSED.