பழனிசாமி ராஜினாமா: கவர்னர் ஏற்பு

Feel very sad for EPS. He has done good work for last 3 years after surviving inter party crises. As a common man, he thinks from heart and understand the common man. It is bad and betrayal by Delta district people not voting him. He done really good for Farmers like Waiver of Agri loan even there was enough water, Funded for cyclone affected land, Funded for loss due insufficient rain, Law made for Protected farm zone, Earlier Kaveri judgement in Govt order, more over got enough water due to good rain for last three years in Karnataka. Just think what happened before was no water and fighting with Karnataka and blaming central govt. life was miserable. People forgot all that. They will realize when they face again. Note it.