That is right. Overall NOTA % of votes has reduced. May be NOTA voters did not want to expose themselves to Corona this time. But, in 14 constituencies NOTA votes are more than the victory margin. This could have changed the result had NOTA option was not ther. NOTA option without assigning any tangible benefit this will not act as a message carrier of public. For example if NOTA votes are mote than the votes secured by the so called winner, then the election for that particular constituency has to be cancelled. If this condition is spelt, then there will be real meaning for nota. The list of 14 constituencies where NOTA votes are more than victory margin are as under: Thiyagarayanagar Winning Margin 137 NOTA Votes 1617 Modakkurichi Winning Margin 281 NOTA Votes 2048 Tenkasi Winning Margin 370 NOTA Votes 1159 Mettur Winning Margin 656 NOTA Votes 884 Katpadi Winning Margin 746 NOTA Votes 1889 Krishnagiri Winning Margin 794 NOTA Votes 1837 Neyveli Winning Margin 977 NOTA Votes 1171 Jolarpet Winning Margin 1091 NOTA Votes 1337 Kinathukadavu Winning Margin 1095 NOTA Votes 2280 Anthiyur Winning Margin 1275 NOTA Votes 1386 Dharapuram Winning Margin 1393 NOTA Votes 1726 Thiruporur Winning Margin 1947 NOTA Votes 1982 Rasipuram Winning Margin 1952 NOTA Votes 2110 Mettuppalayam Winning Margin 2456 NOTA Votes 2733