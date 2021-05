வீரர்களுக்கு 'கொரோனா': ஐ.பி.எல் தொடர் ஒத்திவைப்பு

Most of us already have friends or relatives who have succumbed to Covid-19 or are battling for life. In such a tragic time, we find it incongruous that the festival of cricket is on in India, with layers of bio bubbles creating protection. This is commercialism gone crass. The problem is not with the game but its timing. Cricket, too, must accept that we are passing through an unprecedented crisis. In the circumstances, The Sunday Standard and The Morning Standard will suspend IPL coverage in the newspaper with immediate effect till a semblance of normalcy is restored. This is a small gesture towards keeping the nation's attention focused on life and death issues. We are sure that our readers will see the point. These are times when we must stand as one nation with one resolve. Well said. The cricket body has to understand the seriousness of the virus and stop all forthcoming matches in the interest of players, people and in general in the interest of the 'Gentleman's Game. We need to unitedly win the virus first. And then let us continue our 'fight' at the middle of the ground with the bat and ball once the virus leave us totally. Hai Jind