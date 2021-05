உருமாற்றமடைந்த கொரோனா குறித்து மார்ச் மாதமே எச்சரித்தோம்: விஞ்ஞானிகள் வேதனை

Modi government should have anticipated the drastic nature of the pandemic if not listened to these scientists. They should have administered the vaccines to the mass before exporting them out. Just for comparison, President Biden took the initiative and ensured the vaccine distribution. Nearly 1.5 to 2.0 million per day were administered. As a consequence, more than 40% of folks over 18 years of age got vaccinated and infection rates plummeted. That level of task force is visibly absent at India.